Appeal after crash that left man dead and two injured

A 25-year-old man has died in a crash that left two others injured.

Police investigating the collision that took place on the A9 in the Highlands near Alness Point are now appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage.

The man was driving a grey Pugeot 208 when it was involved in a crash with a grey Ford Edge at around 5.10pm on Friday.

A man and a woman who were in the Ford Edge suffered minor injuries.

Officers are now appealing for information.

Sergeant Alan Henderson of the Road Policing Unit in Dingwall said: "Our thoughts are very much with the man's family and all those affected by this tragic incident.

"An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing and I urge anyone who either saw what happened, or saw either vehicle in the lead-up to the collision, to please get in touch as soon as possible.

"Dash-cam footage in particular would be extremely helpful."

