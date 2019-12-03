Driver killed in crash between two cars on A9 is named

Ryan Smith, 25, died after being involved in a crash in the Highlands on Friday.

Google/Police Scotland

A man who died after a road crash on the A9 in the Highlands has been named by police.

Ryan Smith, 25, was involved in the collision between two cars near Alness Point around 5.10pm on Friday.

Mr Smith, from Alness, had been driving a grey Peugeot 208 when the smash happened at the junction of the B9176.

A man and woman inside the other vehicle - a grey Ford Edge - escaped with minor injuries.

Police are investigating the "tragic incident" as they try to establish the full circumstances of the collision.

Sergeant Alan Henderson in Dingwall said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Smith's family and friends.

"Our investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this tragic incident and we would urge anyone who has information but has not yet spoken to an officer to come forward.

"We are grateful to everyone who has assisted with our enquiries so far."

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.