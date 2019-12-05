Search launched for man with 'one green and one blue eye'

Stuart Mackay, 44, was last seen in Stornoway on Sunday afternoon.

Missing: Stuart Mackay Police Scotland

A man with "one green eye and one blue eye" has disappeared in the Western Isles.

Police have launched a search for Stuart Mackay, who was last seen in Stornoway around 2pm on Sunday but spoken to on the phone the following day.

The 44-year-old, who has different coloured eyes, has a scar on the right site of his head and was thought to be wearing a blue-quilted hip-length jacket and grey joggers.

He is 5ft 8ins tall, of a slim build, has short fair hair and is likely unshaven.

Police have said "concerns are growing for Stuart's welfare" and has asked anyone with information of his whereabouts to contact them on 101.

