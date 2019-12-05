Fundraiser for new footbridge at Harry Potter viaduct

A record number of tourists have visited the site in Glenfinnan this year.

Viaduct: Fundraiser launched for footbridge. VisitScotland

A fundraiser for a new footbridge at a popular tourist attraction in the Highlands made famous by Harry Potter has been launched.

The Glenfinnan Viaduct in Inverness-shire has seen a record number of visitors this year and the locals are now on a mission to make it as accessible and safe as possible.

The historic railway bridge first opened in 1901 but came to the attention of the wider world over 100 years later after appearing in four Harry Potter films including 2002's Chamber Of Secrets.

But the community say that the estimated 300,000 visitors to the site this year is putting a strain on local services and infrastructure.

Scenes of packed car parks and tourists walking along busy roads became all too common this summer.

And Glenfinnan local Fiona Gibson says she often has to plan journeys well ahead of time to make sure she can get through the crowds.

She said: "It's almost impossible to describe it because it's also very emotional.

"When you're trying to do your daily business you find you can't because you have to plan one or two hours ahead, if you can get out your door, if you can get your car through the junction, if you can get into town for your appointment.

"And it's every day it's Monday through to Sunday."

The number of tourists visiting Scotland is at an all time high, and with its picturesque scenery and surroundings it is easy to see why so many flock to see the famous viaduct.

And the local community believe they might have the solution to overcrowding by crowdfunding for £20,000 to be used to build a new footbridge.

Plans for the footbridge, that will allow visitors to safely and easily visit the site, have been approved and funding for a new car park has also been secured.

The fundraisers are already well on their way to reaching their target and hope the work will start soon to have it ready for next year's tourist season.

