Torpedo found by fishing boat causes airport delays

Airspace closed over Orkney while controlled explosion is carried out on Friday.

Flights will be delayed at Kirkwall Airport. © STV

Disruptions are expected at Kirkwall Airport on Friday after a fishing boat landed an unexploded torpedo.

The airspace over Orkney will be closed between 11.30am and 2.30pm while a controlled explosion takes place.

Airline Loganair said delays were "inevitable" and urged passengers to check their flight status before going to the airport.

Loganair said: "We've been notified of an airspace closure at Kirkwall between 11.30am and 2.30pm tomorrow due to a fishing boat landing an unexploded torpedo on shore near the airport, where a controlled explosion is now needed.

"If you are flying in or out of Kirkwall with us tomorrow, please do check your flight status before leaving for the airport, as delays will be inevitable.

"We apologise for the inconvenience from this little bombshell."

