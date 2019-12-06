Staggering sight halts football club's training session

Highland league outfit Fort William had to halt their training session on Thursday.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6113645244001-fortwilliamstags.jpg" />

A Highland League football team had to halt training after two stags ran across the pitch.

Fort William FC posted a video of the incident to their social media pages on Thursday.

The 13-second clip shows a stag running across the field past a set of goals as it is swiftly followed by another.

The video has been liked by more 14,000 people and viewed nearly 400,000 times.

Fort William currently sit at the bottom of the Highland Football League, but have played six games fewer than the second bottom team Lossiemouth.

