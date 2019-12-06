Young woman attacked and sexually assaulted on stairway

Police are hunting a sex attacker after a 23-year-old was assaulted on Friday morning.

A woman has been sexually assaulted on a stairway in the Highlands.

The 23-year-old was attacked near Cauldeen Steps in Inverness in the early hours of Friday.

Police have cordoned off a stairway as they carry out investigations.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "An investigation is underway following a report of a sexual assault of a 23-year-old woman near Cauldeen Steps in Inverness.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

