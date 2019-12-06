Search for schoolboy, 14, who vanished four days ago

Callum Ross, from Inverness, was last seen in Paisley on Monday.

Police are appealing for help to track down a missing 14-year-old boy who disappeared four days ago.

Callum Ross was last seen at accommodation in Paisley, Renfrewshire, at around 1.30pm on Monday.

The teenager, who is from Inverness, is known to travel by train from Paisley to the Highland city via Glasgow.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Checks have been, and continue to be carried out in the Inverness area, although at present his whereabouts cannot be confirmed.

"If anyone has seen Callum or has information about his current whereabouts , please get in touch."

