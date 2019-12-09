Warning not to approach man declared 'risk to the public'

Police are hunting 33-year-old Derek Ray Mackay, who failed to comply with a court order.

Manhunt: Derek Ray Mackay Police Scotland

Police are hunting a man in the Highlands who is considered "a risk to the public".

Derek Ray Mackay, of Invergordon, has failed to comply with the conditions of a court order and members of the public are warned not to approach him.

Officers are searching for the 33-year-old, who they are keen to trace "as quickly as possible".

Detective inspector Craig Still said: "We want to trace Derek Mackay as quickly as possible and I'd be interested to hear from anyone who has information.

"I would like to reassure people that considerable and extensive efforts are being put into locating him and I would ask people not approach Mr Mackay if you believe you have seen him."

If you have any information on his whereabouts contact police on 101.

