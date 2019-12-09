'Amazing' 4000-year-old carved stones found on Orkney

Dig carried out at electrical substation unearths nine 50cm tall stone-carved objects.

The stones are thought to be 4000 years old. SWNS

Archaeologists have discovered nine carved stones thought to be 4000 years old on Orkney.

The dig at an electrical substation in Finstown unearthed the "amazing" series of 50cm tall stone-carved objects while completing exploratory excavations.

A team from ORCA Archaeology had to dig through 60cm of midden deposits to uncover the ancient artefacts.

The sculptures appear to have all been worked to give them shoulders, a neck and what looks like a head.

Professor Colin Richards, from the University of the Highlands and Islands Archaeology Institute, said: "This is a significant discovery in Orkney and probably within North West Europe.

"It is very rare to find representations of people in prehistoric Orkney and when found, they are usually individual or in very small groups.

"If they are figurines, to find nine figures within one structure is very exciting and together with the archaeology found at this site has the potential to add to our understanding of Orcadian society in prehistory."

The stones were scattered around a fireplace within the remains of a structure containing three ancient coffins and a partial ring of holes packed with broken off upstanding stones.

It is believed they may have been used to tie mooring ropes onto, to help hold the roof on, but the purpose of the building and how it was used by the inhabitants is still a mystery.

Pete Higgins, ORCA Archaeology project manager, said: "The exploratory trenches are now recorded and covered over, while the significant artefacts are now cleaned and stored for future study.

"Discussions will take place on the next steps for the development."

