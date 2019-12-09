Pupils sent home from school after 15 teachers fall ill

Nairn Academy has partially closed after so many staff called in sick on Monday.

Teacher shortage:

A school has been forced to send pupils home after a sickness outbreak among its teachers.

Nairn Academy has partially closed to all S1 to S3 pupils after 15 members of staff called in sick on Monday.

Highland Council said the figure represented 10% of the school workforce and confirmed it will remain closed on Tuesday because of the "highly unusual" situation.

A statement said: "Following the decision to close Nairn Academy to S1 to S3 pupils today as a result of 15 staff absences through illness, the school regrets to confirm that it will remain closed tomorrow to S1 to S3 pupils as indications suggest the school will be similarly short-staffed.

"S1 to S3 pupils should be able to access classwork through their Chromebooks and, where possible, staff will post additional subject work for completion.

"The school very much appreciate that this situation is highly unusual and appreciate the support of the community.

"They will provide further updates tomorrow through Facebook, blog, school closure line and Highland Council School Closure website."

