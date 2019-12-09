Family appeal for missing man last seen over a week ago

The family of missing 45-year-old Paul Connelly have issued an appeal through Police Scotland.

Missing: Paul Connelly from Isle of Bute.

The family of a missing man who has not been seen in around two weeks have issued a fresh appeal.

Paul Connelly, who lives alone, was reported missing on November 29 but hasn't been in contact with friends or family since the 19th.

The 45-year-old from the Isle of Bute is described as white, around 5ft 8 ins, with short, dark hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

His brother Brian is now urging him to get in touch.

In a statement released through Police Scotland he said:

"Paul has been reported missing for over a week now and whilst he lives alone, it's unusual to have no contact for this length of time.

"Paul, if you're reading this, please come home. Your brothers, family and friends in Rothesay are so worried and desperate to know where you are.

"If you have any worries or concerns, tell us and we'll be here for you. We want you to know how much we love you and we want you home safe and well.

"We would ask anyone who may have seen Paul since he was reported missing on the 29th, or walking on the Isle of Bute in the week before his disappearance, to please phone the police and give them any information you have."

Chief Inspector Dougie Wilson said: "We continue to urge anyone with information on Paul's whereabouts to come forward. We'd particularly ask anyone who was visiting Bute between Wednesday 20 and Friday 29 November who may have seen Paul walking on the island to get in touch.

"If they have a dash cam, I'd also ask them to please look back at their footage of their time on the island to check if they may have seen him.

"It's possible that he may have travelled off the island. He is also known to have links to the Inverness area.

"Naturally Paul's family is extremely concerned and we just want to trace him as soon as possible to ensure he is safe."

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101.

