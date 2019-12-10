Nuclear power plant operators warned over radioactive leak

Operators must prevent more radioactive dust being discharged into the environment.

Dounreay: Discharge of radioactive dust in February. © STV

Dounreay nuclear power plant's operators are being told to take action to prevent a recurrence of a radioactive leak.

The gaseous emission in February triggered an in-house investigation followed by a probe by the Scottish Environment Protection Authority (Sepa).

It found that while the discharge of radioactive dust into the environment was a small fraction of the site's authorised limits, it had put Dounreay Site Restoration Ltd in breach of the regulations.

The radioactive dust vented out of the uranium recovery plant following the failure of a valve while the system was being tested.

DSRL has been issued with a regulatory notice that outlines the steps it is required to take to address the breaches before October 2020.

Earlier this year, the site operators were served with a 'final warning letter' following a probe by Sepa into alleged shortcomings in the system to stop radioactive gases from Dounreay polluting the environment.

A DSRL spokeswoman confirmed it had received a regulatory notice for the incident.

While there had been no breach of its discharge limit, she said it took this issue seriously and said it was and making good progress towards developing an action plan.

