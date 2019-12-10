Scots village cut off by landslide amid stormy weather

A village has been cut off after a landslide caused by stormy weather.

Storm: Weather caused landslide. Pixabay

A village on the Isle of Skye has been cut off after a landslide amid stormy weather which has battered Scotland.

Gusts of about 60mph and a period of heavy rain hit islands to the west of the country on Tuesday afternoon.

The weather contributed to a "considerable" amount of mud falling from a hillside to cover up to 120m of Kylerhea Road on Skye, cutting off the village of the same name.

Highland Council workers and a digger are at the scene to try and remove the debris and provide access to the people living in the area.

A local authority spokeswoman said: "The entire road is covered and blocked. We have a digger and staff out there working to clear it."

The village is home to a ferry port linking the picturesque island to the mainland.

A BT cable has been impacted by the mudslide, although the council is not aware of any impact on mobile phone coverage.

Meanwhile, another incident on Raasay has seen the "bottom" road near the Raasay outdoor centre closed due to 30m of parapet wall collapsing.

An alternative route is available via the "top" road. Council workers will be unable to gain access to inspect the site and consider repairs until Wednesday

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.