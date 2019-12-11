Skye village 'reopens' after being cut off by landslip

Mud fell from a hillside, blocking access to the village of Kylerhea.

A route into a Skye village has been restored after being blocked by a landslip.

Mud fell from a hillside on to Kylerhea Road on Tuesday evening, blocking access to the village of Kylerhea.

The debris covered a stretch of up to 120m.

Landslip: Mud on the road West Highland Free Press

Highland Council workers used a digger to clear the site, which is around 2.2 miles from the Invergarry-Uig road.

The local authority said the road reopened at 7am on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, work is ongoing to clear a road blocked after a wall collapse on Raasay.

The "bottom" road near the Raasay outdoor centre has been closed since Tuesday after a 30m stretch of the parapet wall crumbled. An alternative route is available via the "top" road.

