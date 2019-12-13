Traders set to protest over Victorian Market eviction plan

Sixteen retailers at the Victorian Market in Inverness have been promised financial compensation.

Shopkeepers having to vacate their stores will stage a protest at their arcade this weekend to vent their frustration.

Sixteen retailers at the Victorian Market in Inverness have been promised financial compensation from Highland Council for the year-long redevelopment process.

It equates to the equivalent of six months' rent to assist with relocation costs.

But retailers say higher rent elsewhere will ultimately cost them a fortune.

An information pack from council officials has failed to indicate a precise date for when they must leave.

The businesses will have to bid for premises post redevelopment. And there'll be fewer shop premises available.

A piper will lead Saturday's demonstration, which will take place from noon until 2pm.

One of the traders, Kasia Pogodzinska who runs a specialist food store, said: "I think more than angry, we're disappointed because we've been waiting to receive the information pack with the details, with the dates, to allow us to plan our future.

"At the moment, the pack states that the notice to quit will be delivered at some point around March. So it keeps us, for another three months, in a loop."

A spokeswoman for the council said: "It does tell them that this information will be served after a contract for the works has been let.

"This is anticipated to be March 2020. The notice period will be a minimum of three months depending on the agreed start date of the works."

