Police trace man considered 'a risk to the public'

Search: The man has been found. © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

A man considered "a risk to the public" has been found after a police search.

Derek Mackay, of Invergordon in Easter Ross, failed to comply with the conditions of a court order when he went missing on Monday.

Police warned members of the public not to approach the 33-year-old, who was later found on Thursday.

Extensive efforts were put into finding Mr Mackay and police have thanked those who helped in the search.

A statement on Thursday said: "We can confirm that Derek Mackay, 33, from Invergordon was traced earlier today.

"Thank you to everyone who assisted with our previous appeal for assistance."

