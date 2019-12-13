Offshore helicopter forced to land after lightning strike

The CHC S92 was on its way to an offshore platform when it was forced to stop in Shetland.

Aircraft: A CHC S92 helicopter. CHC

An offshore helicopter with 17 people on board was forced to make a landing following a suspected lightning strike.

The CHC S92 helicopter was on its way to an offshore platform from Aberdeen when the pilot requested a "precautionary priority landing".

The aircraft was diverted to Sumburgh Airport in Shetland and landed safely on Friday afternoon.

It is now being inspected by engineers.

None of the 15 passengers and two crew members were hurt in the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police Scotland can confirm that emergency services were called to Sumburgh Airport in Shetland around 11.45am on Friday after a helicopter was struck by lightning.

"The helicopter returned to the airport and landed safely.

"All 17 passengers are safe and well. No one has been injured."

A CHC spokesperson said: "An aircraft landed safely at Sumburgh Airport this afternoon at 12.10pm after requesting a precautionary priority (PAN) landing.

"The aircraft was flying to an offshore platform from Aberdeen when the captain suspected a lightning strike.

"Our crew followed standard procedure and diverted to Sumburgh Airport.

"The aircraft is now being inspected by engineers. Passengers have been fully briefed."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.