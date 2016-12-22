Stop having sleepovers in our stores, Ikea warns teenagers

Trespassers often hide in wardrobes at closing time to avoid being seen by staff.

Ikea has warned people to stop having illegal sleepovers in its stores.

The furniture giant said it was aware of 10 incidences globally - including in the UK - where teenagers had sneaked in and tried to stay the night.

Trespassers often hid in wardrobes or other large furniture at closing time to avoid being seen by staff.

The craze started after two Belgian YouTubers filmed themselves in an Ikea store overnight.

The footage shows them enjoying Swedish meatballs in the Ikea restaurant before hiding in a wardrobe then leaving undetected in the morning.

But the Swedish retailer may be partly to blame after staging its own "Big Sleepover" at stores around the world in 2011.

An Ikea spokesperson said: "We appreciate that people are interested in Ikea and want to create fun experiences.

"However, the safety and security of our co-workers and customers is our highest priority and that's why we do not allow sleepovers in our stores.

"We welcome anybody with an idea on creating an event at Ikea to contact us so that we can discuss it together in advance."