Syrian army: 'Aleppo now under government control'

The last group of rebels and their families who were left in the city were evacuated on Thursday.

Aleppo's historic citadel was reclaimed by pro-Assad forces earlier this month. Reuters

The Syrian army has said the last group of rebel fighters left in the besieged city have left.

In a statement, they said they had reclaimed Aleppo entirely and brought "security and safety" back to the city.

The last group of rebels and their families who were left in the city were evacuated on Thursday under a deal that gives the army and its allies full control of Aleppo after four years of fighting.