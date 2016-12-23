Pair detained for 'planning attack' on German shopping centre

Police in Germany have detained two brothers suspected of carrying out an attack.

The two brothers allegedly were targeting the CentrO shopping centre Reuters

Police in Germany have detained two brothers suspected of planning to carry out an attack on the country's largest shopping centre.

The two Kosovan men, aged 28 and 31, were taken into custody by police in Essen, north west Germany, on suspicion of planning to attack CentrO, in Oberhausen.

Police said the two men were detained in the early hours of Friday.

Authorities said it was unclear how far the suspects were in any alleged preparation, and whether other people were involved in the said plot.

Essen police said they had heightened police presence near the shopping mall and adjoining Christmas market.

There was no mention by the police of any link to the Christmas market attack in Berlin on Monday.