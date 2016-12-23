E-cigarette explodes in man's pocket while riding on a bus
A man was taken to a Californian hospital after an e-cigarette exploded in his pocket while riding on a bus.
Witnesses said the man was trying to use the device on the bus, but was asked to stop by the driver.
When he put the e-cigarette back in his pocket, it appeared to malfunction and burst into flames.
Witnesses described the man jumping from his seat and screaming.
He was taken to hospital to be treated for minor burn injuries, according to the Fresno Fire Department.
- Fire service advice for staying safe with e-cigarette batteries
- Use a plastic battery storage case which prevents the terminal ends making contact with anything metal or each other.
- Never use damaged batteries.
- There does not need to be a fault in the lithium-ion battery.
- Fires happen when the ends of the battery (terminals) are exposed and come into contact with another metal object, causing a short circuit.