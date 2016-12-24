US issues Jordan travel warning after 'terrorist threats'

The State Department said extremists wished to attack Westerners in the country.

Jordanian policemen stand guard in the vicinity of Kerak Castle. Reuters

The US State Department has issued a travel warning for Jordan due to threats from terrorist groups after several recent attacks in the country.

More than a dozen people have been killed, including a Canadian tourist, in two attacks by Islamist militants in Jordan this week.

In a statement issued on Friday the Department of State said that "terrorist and extremist organisations have expressed a desire to conduct attacks targeting US citizens and Westerners in Jordan".