Hundreds take part in anti-extremism rally in Tunis

Demonstrators demanded the government bring home all Tunisians with links to extremism.

The anti-extremism demonstration in Tunis on Saturday. AP

Hundreds of people have taken to the streets of the Tunisian capital in a demonstration against extremism.

About 200 people took part in the rally in Tunis on Saturday, and urged the government to bring home all Tunisian nationals living abroad who have links to extremist organisations, so they could face trial in their home country.

The rally began outside the Bardo Museum, where an attack claimed by so-called Islamic State took place last year.

Gunmen killed 22 people in the attack on 18 March, including British mother Sally Adey.

Two gunmen and a third man inside the Bardo museum during the attack in March 2015. AP

The demonstration came as Tunisian police arrested the nephew ofthe Berlin Christmas market attacker Anis Amri.

Tunisia's Interior Ministry said Amri - who was shot dead on Friday - had sent his 18-year-old nephew Fedi money to join him in Europe.

He was arrested in Amri's hometown of Oueslatia.

Two other people were also detained in Tunis in connection with the Berlin lorry attack.

Twelve people were killed in the attack in Berlin on Monday and dozens more injured.