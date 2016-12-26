  • STV
Hundreds to march from Berlin to Syria to protest civil war

Demonstrators have embarked on a months-long trek across Europe to demand an end to the conflict.

Demonstrators protest against the bombings in Syria in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin.
Several hundred peace activists have begun what they say will be a months-long protest march from Berlin to war-ravaged Syria to demand an end to conflict in the region.

Demonstrators embarked on the Civil March for Aleppo from Berlin's former Tempelhof Airport on Monday in cold and cloudy weather carrying white flags.

Organisers said they expect to cover around 20 kilometres (12 miles) a day and take about three months to walk through Germany, the Czech Republic, Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Macedonia, Greece and Turkey.

Some will walk part of the way, while others will be invited to join along the route. Marchers are expected to provide their own sleeping equipment and food.

Participants hope to at least reach Turkey's border with Syria, and if possible, Aleppo, where heavy fighting has claimed numerous lives and caused widespread destruction.

"It's time to act," the group wrote in a manifesto on its website. "We've had enough of clicking the sad or shocked faces on Facebook and writing, 'This is terrible'."

Jaber Zaher Alger, a 28-year-old from Syria living in Germany, said: "The march and the people here express their humanity and I want to contribute to it. Other people in the world need to know that the situation in Syria is terrible."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.