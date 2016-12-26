Four men arrested over rape of US tourist in New Delhi

The tourist alleged the men drugged and assaulted her, filming the incident.

Women hold an anti-rape demonstration in New Delhi. Reuters

Four men have been arrested in India on suspicion of raping a US tourist who visited New Delhi alone earlier this year, local police said.

A tour guide and his associate, a car driver and a hotel worker were arrested after the woman said the men drugged and raped her in a hotel room in April.

The alleged victim also said the men filmed the attack and threatened to make it public if she reported the incident.

The suspects deny the accusations.

The woman returned to the US and registered an email complaint to New Delhi's police commissioner.

She returned to India in December to pursue the case because she was dissatisfied with the progress of the police investigation.

During questioning, the suspects told investigators that the woman was trying to falsely implicate them because she had accompanied them to Agra to see the Taj Mahal, the monument of love, a day after accusing them of the crime, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

The incident follows of string of high-profile incidents of sexual violence that have outraged the nation and prompted widespread protests.

Last month, a gang-rape victim in the southern Indian state of Kerala alleged that police asked her which perpetrator gave her the greatest pleasure.