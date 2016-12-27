Korean Air staff allowed to use Tasers after flight incident

Follows an incident in which US rock singer Richard Marx helped restrain a disruptive passenger.

The South Korean carrier has vowed to beef up security training for its crew AP

Korean Air Lines will allow crew members to "readily use stun guns" in cases of in-flight disturbance, following an incident in which US rock musician Richard Marx helped restrain an aggressive passenger.

The South Korean carrier has also said it will beef up security training of crew members.

The airline came in for criticism last week when Marx described on Twitter a "chaotic" incident in which staff had struggled to cope with an aggressive passenger.

Marx, who was travelling between Vietnam and South Korea with his wife Daisy Fuentes, helped restrain the man, using a rope to secure him to his chair.

In a post on Facebook the singer, whose string of hit singles from the 1980s and 90s include 'Right Here Waiting', said the all-female cabin crew had been poorly trained to deal with such situations.

Marx helped restrain a passenger who was allegedly being disruptive Richard Marx/Facebook

In response, Korean Air Lines on Tuesday said its crew members were "hesitant" to use Tasers, because they are permitted for use only in "grave" situations which jeopardise the life of a passenger or crew member or the safety of a flight.

"We have decided to improve our conditions and procedure on using Taser guns to cope with violent acts and disturbances on board in a fast and efficient manner," it said in a statement, without elaborating on how it would revise the rules.

A spokesman said the changes would ease conditions on using Taser guns so that crew can "readily use stun guns".

The passenger at the centre of the incident was arrested on arrival at Seoul's Incheon Airport.

He has apologised for his behaviour but told police he could not remember what had happened, according to video shown by broadcaster SBS.