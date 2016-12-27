Thousands attend girl's 15th birthday party after online invite

Revellers showed up at a girl's party in Mexico after her parent's invitation to 'everyone'.

Rubi Ibarra Garcia AP

Thousands of revellers showed up at a girl's birthday party in Mexico, after her father's invitation to "everyone" was shared widely online.

Rubi Ibarra Garcia was celebrating her 15th birthday with a traditional coming-of-age party in Mexico.

Her father posted a video online saying "everyone is welcome" and it was shared widely on social media.

The huge crowd AP

Rubi's mother later explained that he had only been referring to everyone in the neighbouring communities, not the world.

However, thousands turned up for the party on Monday, which featured three local bands, a meal and a horse race.

<img src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5262422559001-itv-stv-mexico.jpg" />

Rubi and her family had to fight past a huge crowd and waiting reporters so she could reach the Mass being held her in a field in the state of San Luis Potosi.

The video invite was seen by millions and Mexican airline Interjet even published a promotion offering 30 per cent discounts on flights to San Luis Potosi, under the slogan "Are you going to Rubi's party?"

Sergio Octavio Contreras, a communications professor at Mexico's La Salle-Bajio University said: "What happened with Rubi is an interesting example of how the internet amplifies and makes hyper-transparent people's personal lives."