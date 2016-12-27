  • STV
  • MySTV

Mother hikes 26 miles in snowy Grand Canyon to save her family

ITV

Mother trekked more than 26 miles through Grand Canyon after family car got stuck in the mud.

Karen Klein
Karen Klein NBC Nightly News

A mother trekked more than 26 miles through the snowy Grand Canyon in a bid to save her family after their car got stuck in the mud.

Karen Klein was on holiday with her husband Eric and her 10-year-old son Isaac when they got into difficulty near the North Rim of the Grand Canyon in Arizona.

Their mobile phone GPS recommended a shortcut but the family were unaware the road was closed during the winter and their car got stuck in the mud.

With no phone signal, Klein decided to walk to the nearest main road in the hopes of finding help.

Klein, from Las Vegas, said she'd decided to be the one to go get help because her husband had recently been in an accident.

Outdoorsy and athletic, she thought she could brave the elements herself.

"I said, 'I'll go, I'll just walk up to the main road. I'm a runner,'" Klein told NBC News.

She walked for more than 36 hours with nothing but a small pack of cheerios to eat.

Karen, son Isaac and husband Eric
Karen, son Isaac and husband Eric NBC Nightly News

For shelter, Klein at one point wedged herself beneath an evergreen tree, but was afraid to fall asleep and freeze to death.

"I kept myself awake. I just talked to myself and rocked back to stay warm," she said.

Klein ate aspen and evergreen twigs and melted snow for food and water.

But after walking for miles, she had pulled a muscle near her hip and lost a shoe due to compacted snow. In order to move her leg, she said, she had "physically pick it up and put it forward."

"I could only move it 10 steps at a time," she said, before getting "very exhausted and sore."

Karen and her son in warmer climes
Karen and her son in warmer climes NBC Nightly News

When Klein hadn't returned with help, her husband and son walked in the opposite direction until they got cell service and were able to call for help.

A search and rescue team found Klein and took her to hospital.

Throughout the ordeal, Klein said she turned to her "solutions-oriented" nature and "maternal instinct" to survive.

She remembered thinking: "I can't leave my son without a mum. I'm can't leave my husband without a wife. I'm not letting my parents bury me."

She survived the ordeal and is recovering with frostbitten toes.

"In the grand scheme of things," said Klein, "I keep thinking: 'You know what? It's a few toes. Don't worry about it.'"

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.