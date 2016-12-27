Mother hikes 26 miles in snowy Grand Canyon to save her family

Mother trekked more than 26 miles through Grand Canyon after family car got stuck in the mud.

Karen Klein NBC Nightly News

A mother trekked more than 26 miles through the snowy Grand Canyon in a bid to save her family after their car got stuck in the mud.

Karen Klein was on holiday with her husband Eric and her 10-year-old son Isaac when they got into difficulty near the North Rim of the Grand Canyon in Arizona.

Their mobile phone GPS recommended a shortcut but the family were unaware the road was closed during the winter and their car got stuck in the mud.

With no phone signal, Klein decided to walk to the nearest main road in the hopes of finding help.

Klein, from Las Vegas, said she'd decided to be the one to go get help because her husband had recently been in an accident.

Outdoorsy and athletic, she thought she could brave the elements herself.

"I said, 'I'll go, I'll just walk up to the main road. I'm a runner,'" Klein told NBC News.

She walked for more than 36 hours with nothing but a small pack of cheerios to eat.

Karen, son Isaac and husband Eric NBC Nightly News

For shelter, Klein at one point wedged herself beneath an evergreen tree, but was afraid to fall asleep and freeze to death.

"I kept myself awake. I just talked to myself and rocked back to stay warm," she said.

Klein ate aspen and evergreen twigs and melted snow for food and water.

But after walking for miles, she had pulled a muscle near her hip and lost a shoe due to compacted snow. In order to move her leg, she said, she had "physically pick it up and put it forward."

"I could only move it 10 steps at a time," she said, before getting "very exhausted and sore."

Karen and her son in warmer climes NBC Nightly News

When Klein hadn't returned with help, her husband and son walked in the opposite direction until they got cell service and were able to call for help.

A search and rescue team found Klein and took her to hospital.

Throughout the ordeal, Klein said she turned to her "solutions-oriented" nature and "maternal instinct" to survive.

She remembered thinking: "I can't leave my son without a mum. I'm can't leave my husband without a wife. I'm not letting my parents bury me."

She survived the ordeal and is recovering with frostbitten toes.

"In the grand scheme of things," said Klein, "I keep thinking: 'You know what? It's a few toes. Don't worry about it.'"