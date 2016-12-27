  • STV
  • MySTV

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies days after heart attack

ITV

Fisher suffered a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Carrie Fisher starred as Princess Leia in Star Wars
Carrie Fisher starred as Princess Leia in Star Wars Reuters

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died aged 60 - days after suffering a heart-attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

The American died on Tuesday, according to her daughter's publicist.

"It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," a statement read.

"She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly."

Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford in Star Wars in 1977
Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford in Star Wars in 1977 PA

On Friday, Fisher went into cardiac arrest roughly 20 minutes before landing into LA, and was rushed to hospital.

The actress, who starred in the first of the Star Wars films in 1977 alongside Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford, was taken to intensive care at UCLA Medical Center.

Two days later on Sunday, Fisher's mother reported she was in a stable condition.

Fellow actor Ford described himself as "saddened" when Fisher was first admitted to hospital.

Over the course of the Star Wars franchise, Leia matured from a lithe, bikini-clad princess to a seasoned and respected resistance general in the latest instalment.

Fisher had been due to reprise her role for Star Wars VIII, which is scheduled for release in December 2017.

The actress was born in Beverly Hills, California, to actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher, who also found fame hosting his own television show.

Having made her acting debut in 1975 in Shampoo, Fisher's big break came in the first installment of the Star Wars Trilogy, Episode IV: A New Hope in 1977.

She went on to appear in 1980s hit The Blues Brothers, When Harry Met Sally... in 1989, as well as British sitcom Catastrophe in 2015.

Most recently, Fisher made headlines after revealing she had had an affair with co-star Ford during the making of Star Wars.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.