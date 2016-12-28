Giant seal weighing 31 stone rescued from car bonnet

The huge mammal had to be tranquillised before being returned to the ocean in Tasmania.

The seal had climbed on the bonnet of a car Tasmania Police

A giant seal has been rescued and returned to the wild after being found on a car bonnet.

The 31-stone mammal was spotted at around 5.45am in Newstead, a leafy suburb in Tasmania, by the alarmed owner of the car.

Neighbours raised the alarm before police and parks and wildlife officers arrived and tranquillised the Australian fur seal.

William Gregory, who owns the car, said: "We got up and there was this great big seal on the roof of the car which is definitely not what you'd expect on Boxing Day.

The giant male seal was spotted roaming the neighbourhood at dawn Tasmania Police

"You kind of wake up and you wonder, is this really happening, am I really seeing this or am I still dreaming?

"We'll replace the windscreen and pop a few dents out, they're just old cars so it doesn't really matter. It's worth it."

Newstead is more than 30 miles from the sea and next to the North Esk river.