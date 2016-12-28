Tunisian with 'suspected links to Berlin market attack' held

Anis Amri had the Tunisian's number stored in his telephone.

The lorry market attack killed 12 people PA

A Tunisian man who may have been involved in last week's attack on a Berlin Christmas market has been detained by German police.

The suspected attacker, Anis Amri, a rejected asylum seeker from Tunisia, had the mobile phone number of the 40-year old Tunisian, whom they did not name, stored in his telephone, prosecutors said.

Police raided his home and business premises.

"Further investigations indicated that he could have been involved in the attack," said prosecutors, adding that he was arrested.

"To what extent suspicions against the arrested person will be hardened up remains to be seen after further investigation," said the prosecutors, adding they would decide by the end of Thursday whether to issue an arrest warrant for him.