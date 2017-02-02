US House move to scrap additional gun background checks

Roll back on Obama's gun background check rule among issues being heard by House of Representatives.

The roll back on Obama's gun background check rule is one of many issues being heard by the House of Representatives AP

The US House of Representatives have voted to scrap the requirement for extended background checks on some Social Security recipients with mental disabilities when making gun purchases.

Under the rule, the Social Security Administration has to provide information to the gun-buying background check system on recipients with mental disorders that mean they cannot work and need someone to handle their benefits.

The rule was issued in the final months of former President Barack Obama's term and is estimated to affect as many as 75,000 beneficiaries.

The resolution to have the gun check rule scrapped will now be heard by the senate before being given to President Donald Trump for sign off.