Machete-wielding man shot by soldier outside Louvre

The attacker reportedly shouted 'Allahu akhbar' - 'God is great' in Arabic.

A French soldier opened fire on a machete-wielding man who "ran towards" security forces around the Musée du Louvre.

The man - whose identity and nationality are not yet known - was reportedly attempting to enter the museum's underground shop carrying two backpacks.

Parisian police chief Michel Cadot said the attacker had been carrying a machete and had "run towards" a group of soldiers, shouting "Allahu akhbar" - 'God is great' in Arabic.

'We are dealing with an attack from an individual who was clearly aggressive and represented a direct threat, and whose comments lead us to believe that he wished to carry out a terrorist incident.' Michel Cadot, police chief, Paris

Neither backpack - which sources had originally reported as suitcases - contained explosives, he confirmed.

Benoit Brulon, spokesman for the military force which patrols key sites in the city, said the man attacked the four-strong team after being refused entry with his bags.

They had tried to fight the man off before opening fire, he said.

One of the soldiers suffered minor injuries, and one of the others then have fired back five times, seriously injuring the man, including in the stomach.

Mr Cadot said that a second individual had been detained after being spotted "behaving suspiciously", but that there did not appear to be a link between them and the attack.

Chinese tourist Jiao Liyang was among the 250 people inside the museum at the time, and said they had been told to sit on the ground in a locked room as the area was put on lockdown.

The Interior Ministry said they would be evacuated in small groups as soon as the "necessary precautions" had been taken.

Armed forces have been in place across the French capital to reassure tourists in the city after two major terror attacks in 2015.

Despite the police comments that the identity of the attacker is, as yet, unknown, US president Donald Trump was quick to paint him as an as "Islamic terrorist" - adding: "Get smart US."

His remarks were met with a barrage of criticism over his public silence on the shooting at a mosque in Quebec, Canada, where six men were killed and 18 others injured.