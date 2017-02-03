Trump travel ban: 'More than 100,000 visas revoked'

Travel ban, a result of an executive order signed by new US President, affects seven countries.

Donald Trump's travel ban has reportedly led to 100,000 visas being revoked

More than 100,000 visas have been revoked as a result of Donald Trump's travel ban, it has been revealed.

The figure emerged during a federal court hearing to decide if the state of Virginia would be allowed to join a lawsuit challenging aspects of the President's executive order on immigration, according to NBC News Washington.

The travel ban, a result of an executive order signed by the new US President, has been imposed for 90 days and affects seven countries - Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran, Somalia, Libya, and Yemen.