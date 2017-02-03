  • STV
Hundreds of migrants rescued as EU leaders discuss crisis

ITV

A total of 785 were saved in the Mediterranean on Friday, according to a humanitarian charity.

Two years old Oulai Esther, from Ivory Coast, was among those rescued on Friday

More than 700 people have been rescued from the Mediterranean in the last 36 hours as operations to assist migrants attempting to cross the sea from Libya continued.

The surge in rescues came as EU leaders met in Malta to discuss the ongoing migrant crisis and what could be done to help "stem illegal flows into the EU".

According to the international humanitarian NGO Medicins Sans Frontieres (MSF) their rescue boat Aquarius rescued 785 people on Friday.

Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, also confirmed it had rescued a number of people, including a two year old, from a rubber boat sailing out of control in the Mediterranean Sea about 21 miles north of Sabratha, Libya, on Friday.

The rescues coincided with European Council President Donald Tusk's announcement that the 28 countries in the European Union had agreed to "work with the IOM to step up voluntary returns from Libya to countries of origin" as well boosting training, equipment and support to the Libyan coast guard.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.