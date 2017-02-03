One year on: Starving boy left for dead now ready for school

Hope was labelled a witch, pictured emaciated and abandoned but is almost unrecognisable a year on.

The little boy was left for dead a year ago but now is healthy, happy and ready for school. Anja Ringgren Loven

A little boy, pictured starving and abandoned by his family a year ago, has made a remarkable recovery and has now started school, according to the charity worker that rescued him.

The Nigerian boy, named Hope by Dutch charity worker Anja Ringgren Loven who has now adopted him, was found naked, emaciated and riddled with worms on January 30 last year.

He had been abandoned by his family who believed he was a witch, the charity reported.

A year on, little Hope is hardly recognisable as he is pictured healthy, happy and smartly dressed ready for his first day at school.

Ms Ringgren Loven wrote on Facebook on Monday: "It's exactly one year ago the world came to know a young little boy called Hope. This week Hope will start school."

Hope was believed to be aged about two years old when he was rescued by Ms Ringgren Loven and other charity workers.

He spent eight months fending for himself on the streets and living on scraps for food.

Ms Ringgren Loven, founder of African Children's Aid Education and Development Foundation which works to break the damaging superstition, took Hope to hospital where he was given blood transfusions and treatment for worms.

Anja Ringgren Loven and Hope. Anja Ringgren Loven

The picture of Hope went viral and captured the hearts of people across the world and more than $1 million in donations across the world for the charity.

The money helped build new facilities in the southern village of Akwa Ibom including a new doctors clinic and education building.

Hope now lives with Ms Ringgren Loven and her partner David and their son David Junior.

The family run a children's home for other children ostracised after being accused of being witches.