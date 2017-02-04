Iran to test fire missiles in response to US sanctions

Country to test systems a day after President Trump imposed sanctions on Tehran for a test.

Iran tested a medium-range ballistic missile last Sunday according to the US. AP / Fars News Agency / Hasan Mousavi

Iran is to test its missile and radar systems, a day after US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Tehran for a recent ballistic missile test.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards website said that the aim of the military exercise was to "showcase the power of Iran's revolution and to dismiss the sanctions."

Iranian state news agencies reported that home-made missile systems, radars, command and control centres, and cyber warfare systems would be tested in the drill.

On Friday, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on 13 people and 12 companies in response to the test.

Donald Trump has imposed sanctions on Iran over missile tests. AP

The US said the sanctions were part of the Treasury's "ongoing efforts to counter Iranian malign activity abroad that is outside the scope of a nuclear deal."

Earlier in the week President Trump told reporters "nothing is off the table" in terms of a response to Iran's ballistic missile test and on Friday he tweeted:

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said on Saturday he was not considering raising the number of US forces in the Middle East to address Iran's "misbehaviour", but warned that the world would not ignore Iranian activities.

Iran has one of the Middle East's largest missile programmes and held a similar exercise in December to showcase its defence systems.

Tehran confirmed on Wednesday that it had test-fired a new ballistic missile, but said the test did not breach the Islamic Republic's nuclear agreement with world powers or a UN Security Council resolution endorsing the pact.

Iran has test-fired several ballistic missiles since the nuclear deal in 2015, but the latest test was the first since President Trump entered the White House.

Mr Trump said during his election campaign that he would stop Iran's missile program.