  • STV
  • MySTV

Trump's request for travel ban to be reinstated denied by court

ITV

Donald Trump appealed for the immediate reinstatement of his ban relating to seven countries.

President Trump says a judge has opened up the country to potential terrorists.
President Trump says a judge has opened up the country to potential terrorists. AP

Donald Trump's request for the immediate reinstatement of a travel ban on nationals from seven mainly Muslim countries has been denied by the US appeals court.

The Justice Department has been given until Monday to submit its reply brief.

The president had appealed against a court ruling blocking his travel ban, saying aliens have "no constitutional rights" to enter the US.

He acted after a judge in Washington state temporarily blocked his refugee and immigration ban in an major setback for the White House.

It was forced to suspend enforcement of the ban, and Mr Trump launched a series of vitriolic attacks on US District Judge James Robart.

When asked about the appeal, Mr Trump told reporters: "We'll win. For the safety of the country, we'll win."

On Saturday, he also tweeted: "The opinion of this so-called judge... is ridiculous and will be overturned."

He later blasted the "terrible decision", saying: "many very bad and dangerous people may be pouring into our country".

Mr Trump added that "bad people are very happy".

The US Justice Department's formal appeal against the judge's order at the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, cited the "sovereign prerogative" of a president to admit or exclude aliens.

It said it is a basic principle that "an alien seeking initial admission to the United States requests a privilege and has no constitutional rights regarding his application".

On Friday a judge in Seattle placed a nationwide restraining order on the ban.
On Friday a judge in Seattle placed a nationwide restraining order on the ban. AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has also questioned his own lawyers.

He wondered why they were not looking at a decision, also made on Friday by a federal judge in Boston, who ruled against extending a temporary restraining order on the ban in Massachusetts that was set to expire on February 5.

The ban has caused mass confusion for many foreigners trying to reach the United States, prompting protests across the US and leading to multiple court challenges.

Critics claimed the ban was "illegal and unconstitutional" but the White House has insisted it was "lawful and appropriate."

Up to 100,000 visas were reportedly revoked when the immigration measure was introduced but now people have been hastily rearranging flights following the Seattle judge's ruling.

Airlines have been told to operate just as they were before the executive order after US Customs and Border Protection told them that individuals from the seven countries, who have visas, can now board US-bound flights.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.