Trump's request for travel ban to be reinstated denied by court

Donald Trump appealed for the immediate reinstatement of his ban relating to seven countries.

President Trump says a judge has opened up the country to potential terrorists. AP

Donald Trump's request for the immediate reinstatement of a travel ban on nationals from seven mainly Muslim countries has been denied by the US appeals court.

The Justice Department has been given until Monday to submit its reply brief.

The president had appealed against a court ruling blocking his travel ban, saying aliens have "no constitutional rights" to enter the US.

He acted after a judge in Washington state temporarily blocked his refugee and immigration ban in an major setback for the White House.

It was forced to suspend enforcement of the ban, and Mr Trump launched a series of vitriolic attacks on US District Judge James Robart.

When asked about the appeal, Mr Trump told reporters: "We'll win. For the safety of the country, we'll win."

On Saturday, he also tweeted: "The opinion of this so-called judge... is ridiculous and will be overturned."

He later blasted the "terrible decision", saying: "many very bad and dangerous people may be pouring into our country".

Mr Trump added that "bad people are very happy".

The US Justice Department's formal appeal against the judge's order at the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, cited the "sovereign prerogative" of a president to admit or exclude aliens.

It said it is a basic principle that "an alien seeking initial admission to the United States requests a privilege and has no constitutional rights regarding his application".

On Friday a judge in Seattle placed a nationwide restraining order on the ban. AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has also questioned his own lawyers.

He wondered why they were not looking at a decision, also made on Friday by a federal judge in Boston, who ruled against extending a temporary restraining order on the ban in Massachusetts that was set to expire on February 5.

The ban has caused mass confusion for many foreigners trying to reach the United States, prompting protests across the US and leading to multiple court challenges.

Critics claimed the ban was "illegal and unconstitutional" but the White House has insisted it was "lawful and appropriate."

Up to 100,000 visas were reportedly revoked when the immigration measure was introduced but now people have been hastily rearranging flights following the Seattle judge's ruling.

Airlines have been told to operate just as they were before the executive order after US Customs and Border Protection told them that individuals from the seven countries, who have visas, can now board US-bound flights.