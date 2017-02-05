Victoria Cross hero left 'humiliated' by US border officials

Johnson Beharry was held up by US border officials amid Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

Johnson Beharry pictured after receiving the Victoria Cross. PA

Victoria Cross recipient Johnson Beharry has described his "humiliation" after being held up by US border officials amid Donald Trump's immigration clampdown.

The Iraq war hero arrived at New York's JFK airport hours after the president ordered travel restrictions on nationals from seven mainly Muslim countries on January 27.

Beharry, who was seriously injured in the conflict in 2004, said he faced a wait of nearly three hours to reach the border where his passport was further scrutinised.

The 37-year-old, who was awarded the military's highest award for valour, for saving the lives of 30 comrades, told the Sun on Sunday: "I felt humiliated."

"I think they held me because my passport showed I had been to Iraq".

Beharry said that he suspected he had been viewed with suspicion because of his travel to Iraq and his appearance

"Maybe I am a bit Asian-looking but that doesn't mean I should be treated with the same suspicion as a terrorist."

Beharry helps lay a wreath on the tomb of the unknown soldier during a Westminster Abbey memorial service. PA

'It was the worst travel experience of my life'

Beharry continued: "I explained that I had been in Iraq fighting for the British Army but they didn't seem to care.

"The officials only let me in after I kicked up a fuss. It was the worst travel experience of my life."

Beharry also described witnessing "Middle Eastern-looking passengers" being pulled aside by officials enforcing the president's controversial executive order.

The war veteran said while he understood the need for security "it's how his (Trump's) orders were implemented.

He said: "I'm not political so don't want to get into an argument with Donald Trump.

"I understand the need for security but it's how his orders were implemented.

"I feel for the other people being held with me.

"The experience has made me think twice about going to New York again, that's for sure."

Donald Trump's travel ban reportedly led to 100,000 visas being revoked AP

The long delays at immigration meant Beharry missed a veterans' event where he was due to be a guest of honour.

Mr Trump's travel ban which targets immigrants and refugees from Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran, Somalia, Libya, and Yemen has attracted widespread condemnation.

Protests against the travel ban have taken place across the US. AP

On Friday, a judge in Seattle temporarily blocked enforcement of the ban.

In response, Trump launched a series of vitriolic attacks on District Judge James Robart, branding his ruling "ridiculous".

The president has appealed against a court ruling blocking his travel ban, saying aliens have "no constitutional rights" to enter the US.