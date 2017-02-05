Subway passengers in New York team up to remove Nazi graffiti

Passengers on a New York subway banded together to remove Nazi graffiti daubed along a carriage.

One of the train passengers cleans offensive graffiti off a window. Facebook

Passengers on a New York subway train banded together on Saturday to remove Nazi graffiti that had been daubed on windows of a carriage.

In a Facebook post, Gregory Locke wrote that he boarded the train and saw swastikas and offensive messages on every advertisement and window.

"The train was silent as everyone stared at each other, uncomfortable and unsure what to do."

"One guy got up and said 'hand sanitiser gets rid of Sharpie. We need alcohol." He then got some tissues and got to work," Mr Locke continued.

Another passenger removes graffiti from a door on the carriage. Facebook

"I've never seen so many people simultaneously reach into their bags and pockets looking for tissues and Purell.

"Within about two minutes all the Nazi symbolism was gone," Mr Locke added

His post has been shared nearly 160,000 times and attracted more than 230,000 likes on the social networking site.