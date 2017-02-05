Trump supporters 'boycott Budweiser' over Super Bowl ad

The advert is seen by some supporters of the US President as a jab at his immigration policy.

Budweiser: Advert shows Adolphus Busch's journey to America. Budweiser

People are threatening to boycott Budweiser over an advert which has been seen as a response to current immigration policy in America.

The beer company has faced a huge backlash since the advert was published on YouTube on Tuesday, with opponents saying they will not drink the beer anymore.

The advert tells the story of Adolphus Busch, who moved to the US from Germany in the 1850s and co-founded the Anheuser-Busch company.

The company maintains that it is not intended to be a political statement, and that it has been in progress since well before the US election in November last year.

Budweiser's vice president of marketing Ricardo Marques said: "There's really no correlation with anything else that's happening in the country.

"We believe this is a universal story that is very relevant today because probably more than any other period in history today the world pulls you in different directions, and it's never been harder to stick to your guns."

Budweiser Super Bowl advert: Born the hard way

But the Budweiser ad is not the only commercial that has raised eyebrows this year.

An advert for Audi, which shows a young girl taking part in a downhill cart race, stresses that "progress is for everyone" - which has also been seen as a political statement.

It shows her father watching her race and contemplating whether her worth will be measured by her gender rather than what she achieves.

Audi Super Bowl advert: Daughter

Another ad that has come under fire is one from 84 Lumber, a building materials supplier.

It shows a Mexican mother and daughter packing their bags and embarking on a long journey alluding to a border crossing, which sees them crossing railway tracks, streams, and fields.

The commercial ends by encouraging viewers to visit the company's website, where the second half of the journey will be available during half-time.

The website currently says that the latter half of the advert "contains content deemed too controversial for TV".

In January, Fox rejected the firm's first advert because it featured a border wall, which they believed would prove too controversial given recent promises by the new president.

It is unclear if a border wall will feature in the second instalment.

84 Lumber Super Bowl advert: The Journey Begins

Why are Super Bowl adverts so important?

Super Bowl adverts are big business in the States, with companies vying to be broadcast to over 150 million US viewers.

They are the most expensive adverts in the world, with broadcaster Fox charging more than $5 million (£4 million) for a 30-second ad slot this year.

Is a political backlash expected at the game?

While the Super Bowl is normally a broadly apolitical event, it is expected that this year's will be met with political protests against US President Donald Trump.

Last year, Beyoncé made a statement during her half-time performance by paying tribute to protest and civil rights group Black Lives Matter - her dancers wore similar outfits to those worn in the sixties by the Black Panther Party.

Lady Gaga, who is performing during this year's half-time show, is no fan of the new president, and is an outspoken advocate of LGBT rights.

She is expected to make a political comment but it is unclear what form it will take.

Lady Gaga has previously criticised President Trump. AP

But she told the New York Times: "The only statements that I'll be making during the halftime show are the ones that I've been consistently making throughout my career.

"I believe in a passion for inclusion. I believe in the spirit of equality, and that the spirit of this country is one of love and compassion and kindness. My performance will uphold those philosophies."

The president is not expected to attend the national sporting event, but Vice President Mike Pence has said he will be attending, as other vice presidents have before him.

Donald Trump is no stranger to the world of Super Bowl adverts himself. He featured in a 2012 advert for real estate firm Century 21.