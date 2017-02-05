  • STV
Dozens killed after series of avalanches hit Afghanistan

Officials fear the death toll may rise further as reports come in from remote areas.

An emergency vehicle drives through snowy conditions in Nuristan.
At least 54 people have been killed in a series of avalanches in Afghanistan, officials have said.

Omer Mohammadi, a spokesman for the Afghan state minister for disaster management, said more than 50 others have been injured in different parts of the country and more than 150 homes have been destroyed.

Officials in Afghanistan believe the death toll may rise further as reports come in from remote areas.

The avalanches came after three days of heavy snowfall.

People push a car through the snow in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Mr Mohammadi said 550 animals had died and more than 1,000 hectares of farmland had been destroyed.

The heavy snowstorms led the Afghan government to declare a public holiday on Sunday.

Mohammad Aseem, governor of the hard-hit northern province of Parwan, said 16 people had died in two districts.

He said a rescue team had been dispatched to the affected areas, but many roads have been blocked by snow.

Residents in Nuristan, in the eastern part of the country, reported over one meter of snow had fallen in some parts in 24 hours.

It is believed some 45 people have been killed in the Nuristan province alone.

