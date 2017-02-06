WikiLeaks founder in fresh freedom plea to UK and Sweden

Julian Assange spoke out a year after a UN working group found he was being 'arbitrarily detained'.

Julian Assange PA

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has made a fresh appeal to the UK and Swedish authorities to "restore" his liberty.

He has been living inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for over four years, believing he will be extradited to the United States for questioning over the activities of WikiLeaks if he leaves.

He has been questioned about a sex allegation in Sweden, which he denies.

Mr Assange spoke out a year after a United Nations' working group found he was being "arbitrarily detained" by the UK and Sweden.

He said said: "I call on UK and Sweden to do the right thing and restore my liberty.

"These two states signed treaties to recognise the UN and its human rights mechanisms.

"Their governments accepted the jurisdiction of the working group in my case, the world's peak legal body for cases of arbitrary detention.

"At no time in the 16-month process did they withdraw.

"They lost, appealed and lost again.

"This refusal to respect the umpire's decision comes at a terrible cost.

"Other states can now illegally detain Swedish and UK citizens with effective impunity and the UN human rights system more broadly is imperilled."