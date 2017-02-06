Afghanistan avalanches leave at least 107 people dead

Dozens more have been injured and 150 homes destroyed due to heavy snow in Afghanistan.

Heavy snow has blanketed 22 of Afghanistan's 34 provinces. APTN

Some 107 people have died and 65 people have been injured as heavy snow caused avalanches in different areas of Afghanistan.

Spokesman for the Afghan state minister for disaster management and humanitarian affairs, Omer Mohammadi said 150 homes have also been destroyed by avalanches.

Many of the latest fatalities have come form the Nuristan province, near the Pakistani border, where two villages were buried in snow.

Rescue workers have so far recovered 48 bodies from those villages, Mr Mohammadi said.

A public holiday was declared on Sunday due to the heavy snowfall. APTN

Some 22 of Afghanistan's 34 provinces have experienced heavy snowfall over the last three days.

On Sunday, the government declared a public holiday due to the heavy snowfall.