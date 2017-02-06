Up to 60,000 to be evacuated over unexploded WWII bomb

Residents in Thessaloniki living within 1.2 miles of the bomb site will be kept away.

Up to 60,000 people are to be evacuated from Greece's second largest city so an unexploded Second World War bomb can be disposed of.

Residents in Thessaloniki living within 1.2 miles of the bomb site will be kept away from the area for up to five hours on Sunday, officials said.

The bomb was found five metres below ground near the city's central railway station. Military and police authorities will try to defuse it at the site.