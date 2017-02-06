Flight attendant 'saves trafficking victim with secret note'

She managed to pass a note to the battered-looking teenager and got a reply saying 'I need help'.

Shelia Fedrick spotted that something was off about a pair of passengers Sheila Federick/Airline Ambassadors

A flight attendant has described the moment that she saved a young girl from human traffickers after leaving a secret note for her on the plane.

Sheila Fedrick said that her suspicions were roused after she spotted a well-dressed middle aged man travelling with a battered young girl aged around 15 who "looked like she had been through pure hell".

After trying to speak to the pair and being rebuffed for the man, she left a note for the girl in one of the plane's toilets.

In reply the girl wrote: "I need help", she told NBC News.

Ms Fedrick said she immediately informed the pilot about the situation and the flight was met by police at their arrival destination.

She shared her story as part of a training programme run by US non-profit group Airline Ambassadors aimed at helping flight staff to spot human traffickers.

Millions of people are thought to be trafficked every year - including many who are transported on flights.

The AA group has trained thousands of staff in a number of countries to recognise the signs that someone may be being taken against their will.