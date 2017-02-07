Cabin crew taught to spot signs of human trafficking

Initiative launched as one flight attendant reveals how she was able to help a teenage girl.

Airline Ambassadors are teaching cabin crew to spot signs of human trafficking. PA

Cabin crew are being taught to spot the signs of human trafficking by US-based organisation.

Airline Ambassadors aims to teach flight attendants to look out for suspicious behaviour onboard and to report any concerns to the pilot.

The initiative trains flight crews to look for passengers who appear frightened, ashamed or nervous, for people travelling with someone who doesn't appear to be a parent or relative and children or adults who appear bruised or battered.

Former flight attendant Nancy Rivard started Airline Ambassadors as a humanitarian programme and works with the United Nations and US Homeland Security to highlight and spot human trafficking by training airline and travel industry personnel.

Cabin crew are told not to attempt to rescue the suspected victim themselves as this could endanger both parties.

Flight attendants call the pilot when they suspect a human trafficking victim is on board. The pilot then calls ahead to the flights' destination where authorities are notified.

"One part of our training, and it's the difficult part, but once we report it, we're supposed to let it go," says Andrea Hobart, 36, an Airline Ambassador trainer and flight attendant with Alaska Airlines. "Even though it's hard to let it go, you transfer it into the hands of the authorities and they'll pursue the case."

Flight attendant Shelia Fedrick was able to help a girl who was being trafficked. Sheil Fedrick

Flight attendant Shelia Fedrick was able to use her knowledge to help a teenage girl on a flight from Seattle to San Francisco.

The girl, who Ms Fedrick believed to be 14 or 15, "looked like she had been through pure hell," and was sitting next to a well dressed man who became defensive when the Alaska Airline attendant tried to engage him in conversation.

Ms Fedrick left a note in the toilet for the girl who left a message in return, saying "I need help."

Ms Fedrick called the pilot who alerted the authorities and the police were waiting in the terminal.

The United Nations estimates that up to 4 million women and children are trafficked around the world for purposes of forced prostitution, labour and other forms of exploitation every year.