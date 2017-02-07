  • STV
  • MySTV

Cabin crew taught to spot signs of human trafficking

ITV

Initiative launched as one flight attendant reveals how she was able to help a teenage girl.

Airline Ambassadors are teaching cabin crew to spot signs of human trafficking.
Airline Ambassadors are teaching cabin crew to spot signs of human trafficking. PA

Cabin crew are being taught to spot the signs of human trafficking by US-based organisation.

Airline Ambassadors aims to teach flight attendants to look out for suspicious behaviour onboard and to report any concerns to the pilot.

The initiative trains flight crews to look for passengers who appear frightened, ashamed or nervous, for people travelling with someone who doesn't appear to be a parent or relative and children or adults who appear bruised or battered.

Former flight attendant Nancy Rivard started Airline Ambassadors as a humanitarian programme and works with the United Nations and US Homeland Security to highlight and spot human trafficking by training airline and travel industry personnel.

Cabin crew are told not to attempt to rescue the suspected victim themselves as this could endanger both parties.

Flight attendants call the pilot when they suspect a human trafficking victim is on board. The pilot then calls ahead to the flights' destination where authorities are notified.

"One part of our training, and it's the difficult part, but once we report it, we're supposed to let it go," says Andrea Hobart, 36, an Airline Ambassador trainer and flight attendant with Alaska Airlines. "Even though it's hard to let it go, you transfer it into the hands of the authorities and they'll pursue the case."

Flight attendant Shelia Fedrick was able to help a girl who was being trafficked.
Flight attendant Shelia Fedrick was able to help a girl who was being trafficked. Sheil Fedrick

Flight attendant Shelia Fedrick was able to use her knowledge to help a teenage girl on a flight from Seattle to San Francisco.

The girl, who Ms Fedrick believed to be 14 or 15, "looked like she had been through pure hell," and was sitting next to a well dressed man who became defensive when the Alaska Airline attendant tried to engage him in conversation.

Ms Fedrick left a note in the toilet for the girl who left a message in return, saying "I need help."

Ms Fedrick called the pilot who alerted the authorities and the police were waiting in the terminal.

The United Nations estimates that up to 4 million women and children are trafficked around the world for purposes of forced prostitution, labour and other forms of exploitation every year.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.