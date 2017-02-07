Mother faces jail for hiding remains of six babies in locker

One infant's remains were encased in concrete and another in a detergent-like powder in locker unit.

A mother faces jail after she hid the decomposing remains of her six babies in a storage locker.

Andrea Giesbrecht, 42, concealed the bodies of five boys and a girl, atgestational ages ranging from 34 to 40 weeks, in bin bags and plastic bins.

One infant's remains were encased in concrete and another in a detergent like powder near her home in Winnipeg, Canada.

All were too badly decomposed to determine a cause of death.

The bodies were found hidden along with children's toys and clothing in October, 2014.

The remains of all six infants were linked to Giesbrecht and her husband through DNA evidence.

Staff at storage company U-Haul discovered the stinking bodies in her locker after she fell behind on payments.

Giesbrecht's defense lawyers had argued that she was not concealing the remains, but saving them.

Judge Murray Thompson ruled on Monday that Giesbrecht packed up the bodies to keep them secret, and used an incorrect address and her maiden name for the storage locker account.

He accepted experts' testimony that the babies were likely born alive.

The couple has two other children.

Each charge carries a maximum penalty of two years in jail and sentencing will happen at a later date.