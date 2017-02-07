Melania Trump refiles £121m libel claim against Daily Mail

The First Lady refiled lawsuit against the corporation that publishes the Daily Mail's website.

Melania Trump is suing the Daily Mail website in New York. PA

US first lady Melania Trump has refiled a £121 million libel lawsuit against the corporation that publishes the Daily Mail's website for reporting allegations she worked for a modelling agency in New York that a Slovenian magazine claimed operated as an escort agency.

The lawsuit was initially filed in Maryland, but the judge ruled the case should not be filed there and dismissed it.

The lawsuit, now filed in New York, where Mail Media Inc has offices, seeks compensatory and punitive damages of at least $150 million.

In the new filing, Mrs Trump's lawyers argue the report damaged her ability to profit from her high profile.

The filing states Mrs Trump "had the unique, one-in-a-lifetime opportunity, as an extremely famous and well-known person, as well as a former professional model, brand spokesperson and successful businesswoman, to launch a broad-based commercial brand in multiple product categories, each of which could have garnered multi-million dollar business relationships for a multi-year term during which Plaintiff is one of the most photographed women in the world".

Those product categories, it goes on to say, could have included clothing, accessories, jewellery, cosmetics, hair care and fragrance, among others.

Mrs Trump successfully filed a lawsuit in Maryland against blogger Webster Tarpley for reporting the rumours.